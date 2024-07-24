Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) PT Lowered to $56.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Gentherm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $50.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.70. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $66.54.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.11 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $810,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,010.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1,317.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 23,785 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 8.0% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 265.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 94,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 68,477 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 67.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

