Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) PT Lowered to $145.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wedbush from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s current price.

GPC has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

NYSE GPC traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.24. 568,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.22 and a 200-day moving average of $146.39.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after acquiring an additional 431,623 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 227,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

