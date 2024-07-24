Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) PT Lowered to $148.00 at Evercore ISI

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s current price.

GPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.71.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.46. The stock had a trading volume of 414,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,001. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.39. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $215,643,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 708,388 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after acquiring an additional 431,623 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3,029.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 380,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 368,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,066,000 after acquiring an additional 357,091 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

