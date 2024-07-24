Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.93

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 1770079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,361,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,349,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,806,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 316,780 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 312,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 227,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

(Get Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.