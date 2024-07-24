GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Shares Up 1%

Shares of GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €24.45 ($26.58) and last traded at €24.25 ($26.36). 24,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.00 ($26.09).

GFT Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $638.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of €26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28.

About GFT Technologies

(Get Free Report)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies; development of bespoke IT solutions; implementation of sector-specific software; and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GFT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.