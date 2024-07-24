GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Shares Up 1%

Shares of GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €24.45 ($26.58) and last traded at €24.25 ($26.36). 24,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.00 ($26.09).
GFT Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $638.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of €26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28.
About GFT Technologies
GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies; development of bespoke IT solutions; implementation of sector-specific software; and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GFT Technologies
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for GFT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.