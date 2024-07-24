Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

GSL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.27. 366,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.64. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.19. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.30% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $179.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

