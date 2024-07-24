Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 880,556 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 470,710 shares.The stock last traded at $67.90 and had previously closed at $67.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Granite Construction Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $672.28 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $45,907.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,423 shares in the company, valued at $454,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Granite Construction

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GVA. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 637.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 936,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,523,000 after purchasing an additional 809,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,755,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,388,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,596,000 after purchasing an additional 246,154 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,814,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 208.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 74,912 shares in the last quarter.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

