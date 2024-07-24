Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) EVP Robert P. Sharp Sells 572 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) EVP Robert P. Sharp sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $19,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $935,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of GNTY stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 134,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.58. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 1,436.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 164,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 153,525 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

