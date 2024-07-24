Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 121.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 161,856 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Guidewire Software worth $34,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,513,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $189,965,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,244,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,236,000 after acquiring an additional 64,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,311,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWRE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.31.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE GWRE traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $145.91. 541,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,192. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.56. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $146.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,122.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $236,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,282,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,850. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

