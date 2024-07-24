Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 4,549 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 4,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $50,220.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,425,954 shares in the company, valued at $59,902,532.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE HGTY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.96. 65,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.70 and a beta of 0.80. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. Analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
