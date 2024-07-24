Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.38% from the stock’s current price.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $33.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. Halliburton’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,204 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 46.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,408,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $400,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after buying an additional 2,618,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $284,822,000 after buying an additional 1,568,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $97,889,000 after buying an additional 1,338,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

