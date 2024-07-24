Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 346.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,051 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Halliburton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,551,234 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,394,077,000 after acquiring an additional 479,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,952,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,740 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $850,927,000 after acquiring an additional 782,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $400,070,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Halliburton by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $284,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.49. 10,262,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,507,664. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HAL

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $2,298,204. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.