Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre Sells 10,000 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.15. The stock had a trading volume of 970,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The company had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 49,923 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $23,211,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

