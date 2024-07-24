Hansa Investment Company Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:HAN)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2024

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HANGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hansa Investment Stock Up 1.4 %

Hansa Investment stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 214.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 209.82. The company has a market capitalization of £88.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2,210.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a current ratio of 24.91. Hansa Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 230.80 ($2.98).

Hansa Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Hansa Investment (LON:HAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.