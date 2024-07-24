Hansa Investment Company Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:HAN)

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hansa Investment Stock Up 1.4 %

Hansa Investment stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 214.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 209.82. The company has a market capitalization of £88.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2,210.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a current ratio of 24.91. Hansa Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 230.80 ($2.98).

Hansa Investment Company Profile

Featured Articles

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

