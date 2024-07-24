Head-To-Head Analysis: Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV)

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and Athena Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -551.51% -3.49% -2.63% Athena Gold N/A 4.31% 3.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Osisko Development and Athena Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 1 0 0 2.00 Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Gold has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Osisko Development and Athena Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $23.43 million 7.36 -$134.73 million ($1.45) -1.39 Athena Gold N/A N/A $610,000.00 N/A N/A

Athena Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko Development.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Athena Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Athena Gold beats Osisko Development on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

About Athena Gold

(Get Free Report)

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada. It also owns 100% interest in the Crow Springs project, which consists of eleven unpatented mining claims located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Athena Gold Corporation was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.