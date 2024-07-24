Head to Head Comparison: Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) & Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Zura Bio and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zura Bio N/A -64.56% -50.33% Fennec Pharmaceuticals 6.33% -39.41% 8.46%

Volatility & Risk

Zura Bio has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zura Bio 0 0 5 1 3.17 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zura Bio and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Zura Bio currently has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 414.32%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.81%. Given Zura Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zura Bio is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of Zura Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Zura Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zura Bio and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zura Bio N/A N/A -$69.24 million N/A N/A Fennec Pharmaceuticals $44.95 million 4.07 -$16.05 million $0.03 223.33

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Zura Bio.

About Zura Bio

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.