Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Issues Earnings Results

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.23 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.64. 84,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,831. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $999.19 million, a P/E ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is -47.06%.
In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 93,496 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $946,179.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 677,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,344.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James G. Pratt bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $107,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,210.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 93,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $946,179.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 677,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,344.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 405,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,451 in the last 90 days. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
