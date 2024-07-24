Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 2,456,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 8,145,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 2.01.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $121,728.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 607,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,556.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hecla Mining news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $121,728.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 607,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,556.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

