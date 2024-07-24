Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given New $192.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $197.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Edward Jones reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Hershey from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.89.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.08. 904,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,806. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hershey has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $245.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.51.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Hershey by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

