Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.31), Zacks reports. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $204.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Highwoods Properties updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.540-3.620 EPS.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.16. 2,107,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,496. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $29.96.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 163.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HIW

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.