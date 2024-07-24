Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.31), Zacks reports. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $204.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Highwoods Properties updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.540-3.620 EPS.
Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.16. 2,107,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,496. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $29.96.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 163.93%.
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
