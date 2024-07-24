Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.540-3.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.75.

HIW traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,635. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

