Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $447,000.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 197,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,160.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,156,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,622,000 after buying an additional 1,421,625 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,180,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,555,000 after buying an additional 1,107,675 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,717,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after acquiring an additional 663,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 696,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 509,219 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -980.02 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

