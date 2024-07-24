Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS opened at $22.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,277.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $31,437.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $31,437.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 4,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,210 shares in the company, valued at $138,219.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 981,653 shares of company stock worth $18,588,465. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $86,836,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 428,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3,444.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 208,621 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

