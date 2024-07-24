Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 371.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $508,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,911 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 986.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,507,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,102 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE HWM traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $82.46. 3,514,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,713. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.42.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

