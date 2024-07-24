HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 243.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in HSBC were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in HSBC by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 339,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 54,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 334.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $789.00.

HSBC Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE HSBC traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.23. 689,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,364. The stock has a market cap of $162.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $45.46.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.14%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

