Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HUM. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.60.

Humana Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HUM traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.55. The stock had a trading volume of 507,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,044. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

