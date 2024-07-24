Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Raised to $18.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.07 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $158,941.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 329,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,727.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,881 shares of company stock valued at $844,003. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,215,000 after buying an additional 9,533,511 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $206,703,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,130,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,473,000 after acquiring an additional 765,070 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,403,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,276,000 after purchasing an additional 225,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

