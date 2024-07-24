ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Reaches $158.92 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $158.92 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges.
About ICON
ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,009,549,741 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,009,543,475.4437157. The last known price of ICON is 0.15699672 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $4,736,701.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
