ICON Market Capitalization Reaches $159.42 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $159.42 million and $5.08 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,009,542,317 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,009,403,783.7483646. The last known price of ICON is 0.15789694 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $14,848,263.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.