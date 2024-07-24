ICON Market Capitalization Reaches $159.42 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $159.42 million and $5.08 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
ICON Profile
ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,009,542,317 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,009,403,783.7483646. The last known price of ICON is 0.15789694 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $14,848,263.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
Buying and Selling ICON
