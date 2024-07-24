IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.86. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.15.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,342,455.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

