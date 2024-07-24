IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.17.

TSE:IGM traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$38.58. 62,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,198. The company has a market cap of C$9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.55. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$30.34 and a 1 year high of C$41.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$811.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$796.65 million. IGM Financial had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 3.8664564 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

