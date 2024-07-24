Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Position Trimmed by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,491 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Immunovant by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Shares of IMVT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.99. 1,659,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,443. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $479,232.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,716 shares in the company, valued at $30,738,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, insider Michael Geffner sold 3,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $94,242.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $479,232.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,738,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,158 shares of company stock worth $1,729,412 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

