IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Shares Down 2%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 78,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 320,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

IMPACT Silver Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.35 million for the quarter. IMPACT Silver had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IMPACT Silver Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

