Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $91-94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.38 million.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded down $10.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.12. The company had a trading volume of 770,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.09. Impinj has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $181.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Impinj will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PI. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Impinj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Impinj from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,590,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,809,167.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.10, for a total value of $153,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,197,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,514,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,948 shares in the company, valued at $10,809,167.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,097,971 shares of company stock valued at $167,900,777 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

