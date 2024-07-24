indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,649,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.90% of indie Semiconductor worth $11,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,599,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after purchasing an additional 332,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 48,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,039,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,914.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,039,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,839 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INDI traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $9.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.30 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

