Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Trading Down 0.2%

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.74. Approximately 160,022 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 131,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

(Get Free Report)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

