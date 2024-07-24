InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Shares Down 3.6%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 9,485,323 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83,331% from the average session volume of 11,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.
Featured Stories
