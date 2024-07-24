Insider Selling: BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM) Insider Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) insider Roger Michael Woeller sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$260,000.00.

BLM stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.52. 513,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,290. BluMetric Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.25 and a 52 week high of C$0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.31 million, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.42.

BluMetric Environmental Company Profile

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

