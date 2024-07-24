Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 244.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Insperity by 264.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,696,000 after purchasing an additional 182,773 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Insperity by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 10.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Insperity by 10.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,114,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,066.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,864. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NSP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.23. The stock had a trading volume of 187,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,577. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $123.21.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

