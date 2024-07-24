Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.51

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 88854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Integra Resources from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Ventum Financial cut their price objective on Integra Resources from C$3.05 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Integra Resources from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITR

Integra Resources Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.85, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.