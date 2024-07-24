International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Hits New 52-Week High at $343.60

International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 343.60 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.40), with a volume of 1304676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341.60 ($4.42).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Distributions Services from GBX 160 ($2.07) to GBX 268 ($3.47) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reissued a “suspended” rating on shares of International Distributions Services in a report on Thursday, April 18th.
International Distributions Services Trading Up 0.7 %
International Distributions Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. International Distributions Services’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.
International Distributions Services Company Profile
International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.
