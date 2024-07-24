Invesco LLC Sells 50 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Invesco LLC lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.06.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,429. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $247.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.56.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

