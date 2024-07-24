Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 78,950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 41,303 shares.The stock last traded at $58.81 and had previously closed at $58.88.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.99.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 66,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,035,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

