Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Investar had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million.

Investar Price Performance

Shares of Investar stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $177.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Investar from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISTR

About Investar

(Get Free Report)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.