iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Hsbc Global Res downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a moderate sell rating. The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 5789681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,194,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,669,000 after buying an additional 467,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,756,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,653,000 after purchasing an additional 170,227 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,153,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,805 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,853,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. iQIYI had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

