IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $251.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $251.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $263.56.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE IQV traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.90. 620,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,125. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.