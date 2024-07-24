IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07, RTT News reports. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.100-11.300 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $11.10-11.30 EPS.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $238.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.01 and a 200 day moving average of $229.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.56.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.