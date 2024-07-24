Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Position Increased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,269,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.87% of Iridium Communications worth $59,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Iridium Communications by 1,033.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRDM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.19 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

