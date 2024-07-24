Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Iridium Communications Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.65. The company had a trading volume of 124,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,991. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.56. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.29 and a beta of 0.65.
Iridium Communications Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Iridium Communications
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Tesla Skids Into a Buying Opportunity But Don’t Buy it Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.