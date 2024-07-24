iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$28.19 and last traded at C$28.28. 34,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 48,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.30.
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.40.
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.
